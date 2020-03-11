Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:25 IST
Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced on Wednesday a health package worth A$2.4 billion ($1.56 billion) that proposes setting up fever clinics, among other measures to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, as it prepares to announce further stimulus.

Australia has been struggling to contain the disease, which is expected to take a significant economic toll, with the Treasury Department warning of a cut in the first-quarter economic growth of at least half a percentage point. "Just under $1.2 billion of that will actually, we anticipate, be spent this financial year, particularly as the virus and its impacts ramp up in the months ahead," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra, the capital.

The federal government said the latest funding package would include the A$500 million announced last week to support the costs to the health system from the outbreak. It will include free video consultations for people in self-isolation and quarantine.

"We are ensuring people can access essential care in a way that reduces their potential exposure to infection," Health Minister Greg Hunt said. The government says it will announce an additional multi­-billion-dollar economic stimulus package on Thursday.

Broadcaster Sky News said the stimulus package was expected to be worth as much as A$20 billion and would include one-off individual cash payments of about A$500 to pensioners, those claiming unemployment benefits and small businesses. The Prime Minister's office declined to comment on the Sky News report, which cited government sources.

Morrison later told the broadcaster that the package included arrangements for the government to pay half the wages of about 117,000 apprentices at small businesses that employ fewer than 20 people, at an expected cost of A$1.3 billion. "That's about keeping young people in jobs and keeping them in training," Morrison said in an interview with Sky News.

Rating agency S&P said Australia's coveted "AAA" credit rating was not under immediate threat from a likely technical recession and the expected stimulus package was unlikely to strain creditworthiness. The full impact of the virus outbreak on Australia's economy is still uncertain, but the combined effect of fiscal and monetary policy would support activity, said Guy Debelle, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Australia also extended a travel ban for Italy from 6 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, after Italy expanded a lockdown across the entire country to contain the spread of the virus. Australia has already barred those arriving directly from mainland China, Iran, and South Korea, except for citizens and permanent residents, in a bid to halt the spread.

It had 112 virus infections by Wednesday, up from 100 the previous day, health officials said, with a tally of three deaths. ($1=A$1.5354)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Danube boat captain goes on trial over crash that killed 27 in Budapest

A boat captain involved in the worst accident in more than half a century on the Danube River went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday over the crash in Budapest that killed 25 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew last year. The Mermai...

Excise raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, country-made liquor seized

Considering the forthcoming local body elections, Krishna district police and excise department on Wednesday conducted raids across the district for seizing country liquor as per the orders of district SP, M Ravindranath Babu. Raids started...

Madhya Pradesh govt is safe, rebel MLAs will soon return: Kamal Nath's son

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Naths on Nakul Nath on Thursday said that there was no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and that the rebel Congress MLAs would return to the party very soon.Our government is safe. I am...

DTI set to host economic policy dialogue to unpack AfCFTA

Local businesses in the Western Cape are set to gain more insight into the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA with a view to exploring the business opportunities it will bring.This as the Department of Trade and Industry dti is set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020