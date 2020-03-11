Austrian rail operator suspends train connections with Italy
Austrian rail operator OBB said on Wednesday that it suspends all passenger train connections to and from Italy until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
There are normally about 20 daily OBB trains between the two countries, and especially the Brenner Pass is an important train route between Italy, Austria and Germany.
"International freight traffic will be maintained in consultation with the authorities in order to continue to ensure the movement of goods in the interests of security of supply within Europe," OBB said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
