Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief: not considering changing plans for games

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:01 IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said on Wednesday his team was not considering changing plans for the games and that the board member who had suggested a delay because of the coronavirus had apologised. Earlier, a member of the organising committee's executive board told Reuters that a delay of one or two years would be the "most feasible" option if the Olympics could not be held this summer.

"It is our basic stance that we press ahead with preparation for a safe and secure Olympics," Mori told reporters. "Therefore we are not at all thinking about changing courses or plans."

