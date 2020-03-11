Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia tracking 5,000 people possibly exposed to coronavirus at religious event

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:36 IST
Malaysia tracking 5,000 people possibly exposed to coronavirus at religious event

Malaysian authorities are tracking around 5,000 citizens across the country believed to have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus at a religious event in the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The contact tracing was initiated after neighbouring Brunei reported its first case of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a 53-year-old man who had attended the same event at a mosque between Feb. 27 and March 1, the ministry said in a statement.

"Based on preliminary information, the religious event involved an estimated 10,000 people from several countries including Malaysia," the ministry's Secretary-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said. "The health ministry urges all who had attended the event to cooperate with health officials to ensure COVID-19 does not continue to spread in their communities."

Malaysia reported 20 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative tally to 149. The new cabinet under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which held its first meeting earlier the same day, imposed an entry ban on all Iranian, Italian and South Korean nationals due to the coronavirus outbreak in those three countries.

Malaysians returning from Iran, Italy and South Korea would be quarantined for 14 days, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Miley Cyrus withdraws from Australian bushfire concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Pop-star Miley Cyrus recently announced that she has pulled out from the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert that was scheduled to be held in Australias Melbourne on Friday local time. Cyruss withdrawal comes as a result of the safety concer...

Soccer-FIFPRO will support players who request postponements over coronavirus

The global footballers union FIFPRO will support players who ask for training sessions, matches or competitions to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday. Soccer has been affected around the world with competitions...

Examining feasibility of using A4 sheets for filing purposes: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was examining the feasibility of using double-sided A4 sheets for filing purposes and an administrative decision in this regard would be taken soon. Normally, legal sheets are used for filing purpos...

'Black Widow' wouldn't have been as substantial 10 yrs ago: Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson believes time is right for her stand-alone Black Widow film as she believes the movie wouldnt have been as substantial if it released a decade ago. After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020