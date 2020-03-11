Madrid region reports new jump in coronavirus cases

Madrid health authorities reported 10 new deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, with the total number of fatalities in the region reaching 31.

The region's health department said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 1,024 as of Wednesday, compared with 782 cases on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.