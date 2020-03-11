Merkel: We will do what is necessary on coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Wednesday to do what was needed to counter the effects of the coronavirus and that would happen in agreement with European partners.

"The message should be: We will do what is necessary as a country, and that is also together with Europe," she said. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)

