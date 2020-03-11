Ukraine to ban mass gatherings, close schools for three weeks

Ukraine's government decided on Wednesday to ban mass gatherings and close schools for three weeks in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government said some sporting events might go ahead with the agreement of the relevant international organisations, but without spectators. It did not specify when the measures would come into force.

Ukraine has reported one case of coronavirus so far.

