Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's comment on virus infecting most people can cause panic - Czech PM quoted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:09 IST
Merkel's comment on virus infecting most people can cause panic - Czech PM quoted

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that 60% of the population will be infected by the coronavirus may cause panic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said, news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

Merkel said earlier on Wednesday that 60-70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus, adding that since there was currently no cure the focus had to be on slowing its spread.

"I don't want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I believe that such statements rather cause panic. In any case, we have adopted strong measures for such worst-case scenarios to be out of the question," CTK quoted Babis as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan government to free 1,500 prisoners; Taliban demands 5,000

The Afghan government said on Wednesday it would free 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 that the militants say must be set free for talks to begin under a peace deal reached with the United States. The Tal...

Massive fire engulfs slum in Bangladesh, leaves thousands homeless

An massive fire ripped through one of Bangladeshs largest slums here on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports. The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Shialbari Jh...

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan

BJPs Rajasthan vice-president and former jails minister Rajendra Gehlot will be the partys Rajya Sabha candidate from the state. The party has announced names of Rajya Sabha candidates in Delhi today. From Rajasthan, Rajendra Gehlot will be...

U.S. House speaker, Treasury chief discuss coronavirus proposal -spokesman

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning to discuss potential legislation to respond to coronavirus, Pelosis spokesman said in a tweet.Pelosi and Mnuchin had also met on Tuesday as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020