French President to make televised address on March 12, to discuss coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address on the evening of March 12, during which he will deal with the topic of the coronavirus, the president's department said.

The speech will take place at 1900 GMT. No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of Macron's speech.

