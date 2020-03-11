Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium has first virus deaths, briefly holds ship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:36 IST
Belgium has first virus deaths, briefly holds ship

Belgium reported its first three deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday and briefly held a cruise ship with more than 3,000 people on board in the port of Zeebrugge.

West Flanders province governor Carl Decaluwe banned anyone from disembarking in the morning as two people who had been in contact with an infected German were in quarantine on the Italian-flagged ship with some 2,500 passengers and 640 crew, . By early afternoon, he gave the go-ahead for all passengers except those two to visit nearby Bruges after doctors assessed the situation. The two passengers will remain in quarantine.

"It appears there is no problem because the incubation period related to their contact in Germany has elapsed. They have no symptoms and are not sick," Decaluwe told Reuters. The liner, owned by Carnival Corp, runs a seven-day cruise taking in Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam, with mostly German passengers.

Elsewhere in Belgium, a 90-year-old Belgian woman became the country's first coronavirus fatality, followed by two men, aged 73 and 86. All were in or near the capital Brussels. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes' caretaker government has reinforced measures to stem infections, including a ban on indoor events with more than 1,000 people.

However, there are regional differences in precautions, such as visitor access to care homes, and a dispute over the measures has broken out between Wilmes and Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever, who heads the Flemish separatist N-VA party. The European Parliament in Brussels has started sending staff home to work remotely.

Belgium now has 314 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday -Majority Leader

The U.S. House of Representatives is currently writing a coronavirus response bill and plans to vote on it on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday.Democrats, who control the chamber, are looking at including unemployment ...

Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranauts Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi and Dhaakad, director and choreographer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor. The director said that he was ear...

Google makes health information by NHS available on Search

In times of global health crisis, Google is making it easier for users to find credible information on health using Search.As announced in the official blog, when users in the UK search for health conditions like chickenpox, back pain, or t...

Italy may face at least 2 months of recession due to coronavirus: Economy Minister

Italys economy may shrink for at least two months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent emergency measures, the countrys Economy Minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said on Wednesday. A fall in GDP for at least a couple of mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020