Sweden's Health Agency asks government to ban large gatherings

Sweden's Public Health Agency on Wednesday asked the Swedish government to ban gatherings of over 500 people in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Swedish law dictates that the agency put forward a motion for the government to enact a ban. The government said earlier on Wednesday it would follow recommendations from the agency.

