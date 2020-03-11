Left Menu
Development News Edition

Techie who tested postive will be discharged soon, no fresh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
Techie who tested postive will be discharged soon, no fresh

The 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, has recovered and he would be discharged soon, State Health Minister E Rajender said on Wednesday. He also said no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

The patient's condition has improved and he would go home soon, the minister told reporters here. He asked people not to panic and asserted the government would provide treatment if anyone tests positive for the virus due to travel history to affected countries.

The minister said the Centre has allowed tests for determination of the virus to be conducted at three additional labs Kakatiya Medical College (MGM hospital), Warangal, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. The three labs are in addition to the labs at Gandhi hospital and Osmania General Hospital, both in Hyderabad.

The five labs would be fully functioning in about four to five days, he said. The government would set up isolation wards with attached intensive care units in hospitals in nine districts.

The state reported its firstCOVID-19 case on March 2 when the 24-year-old softwareengineer, who returned from Dubai, tested positive. Theman, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

PTI SJR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Told Scindia there's no need to leave Congress: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he held talks with Jyotiraditya Scindia and told him that there was no need to leave the party. Speaking to ANI he said, I felt bad that he left Congress. Three days back I held talk...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime on 737 MAX, virus impacts

Boeing Co is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas in efforts to preserve cash due to the coronavirus outbreaks and the 737 MAX grounding, people familiar the matter said on Wednesday.Layoffs or furloughs were al...

RSS worker attacked in fresh incident; TN DGP reviews

A RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday, in a fresh incident in the cycle of violence in the city for the past few days after the assault of a Hindu outfit leader as Tamil Nadu police chief J K Tripathi reviewed the situation. Police said tw...

E3 video game conference cancelled due to coronavirus

The worlds premier video game trade show, due to be held in June in Los Angeles, was cancelled on Wednesday over the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. The Entertainment Software Association said that the annual gathering would not take pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020