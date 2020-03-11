Techie who tested postive will be discharged soon, no fresh

The 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana, has recovered and he would be discharged soon, State Health Minister E Rajender said on Wednesday. He also said no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

The patient's condition has improved and he would go home soon, the minister told reporters here. He asked people not to panic and asserted the government would provide treatment if anyone tests positive for the virus due to travel history to affected countries.

The minister said the Centre has allowed tests for determination of the virus to be conducted at three additional labs Kakatiya Medical College (MGM hospital), Warangal, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. The three labs are in addition to the labs at Gandhi hospital and Osmania General Hospital, both in Hyderabad.

The five labs would be fully functioning in about four to five days, he said. The government would set up isolation wards with attached intensive care units in hospitals in nine districts.

The state reported its firstCOVID-19 case on March 2 when the 24-year-old softwareengineer, who returned from Dubai, tested positive. Theman, who works in Bengaluru, is currently undergoing treatment at the state-run Gandhi hospital here.

