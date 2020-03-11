Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Democrats want fast passage of coronavirus bill, source says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:45 IST
U.S. House Democrats want fast passage of coronavirus bill, source says

A package of Democratic proposals to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, including paid sick leave, could be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives as early as this week, a congressional aide said on Wednesday. The Democratic aide said the proposed legislation, still being developed, could also expand federal food aid programs, especially to low-income families whose children might not be able to attend schools where they receive meals.

While the aide said the timetable for bringing the legislation to a vote in the Democratic-controlled House still could change, the pace of work on legislation has accelerated as the U.S. outbreak has worsened. No details were yet available on the price of expanding federal aid. It would come on the heels of an $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill that was enacted last week.

The House is scheduled to begin a week-long recess next week. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer outlined a series of steps the federal government should take to help Americans who could become sickened by the highly contagious coronavirus, which causes a sometimes fatal respiratory illness.

They include paid sick leave for workers who are ordered into quarantine or need to take care of children impacted by school closers. Pelosi and Schumer also said they would seek expanded unemployment insurance benefits and food assistance including the so-called "food stamp" program, free coronavirus testing and medical bill reimbursements for those without health insurance. Aides to Pelosi were not immediately available for comment.

Pelosi met on Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss possible responses to the crisis. They spoke again on Wednesday. It was not clear whether the White House would back the bill House Democrats are crafting.

More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths have been confirmed in the country, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University center tracking the outbreak. Most of the deaths have occurred in Washington state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Told Scindia there's no need to leave Congress: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that he held talks with Jyotiraditya Scindia and told him that there was no need to leave the party. Speaking to ANI he said, I felt bad that he left Congress. Three days back I held talk...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime on 737 MAX, virus impacts

Boeing Co is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas in efforts to preserve cash due to the coronavirus outbreaks and the 737 MAX grounding, people familiar the matter said on Wednesday.Layoffs or furloughs were al...

RSS worker attacked in fresh incident; TN DGP reviews

A RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday, in a fresh incident in the cycle of violence in the city for the past few days after the assault of a Hindu outfit leader as Tamil Nadu police chief J K Tripathi reviewed the situation. Police said tw...

E3 video game conference cancelled due to coronavirus

The worlds premier video game trade show, due to be held in June in Los Angeles, was cancelled on Wednesday over the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. The Entertainment Software Association said that the annual gathering would not take pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020