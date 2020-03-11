House Democrats to announce coronavirus economic relief package -aide
U.S. House Democratic leaders plan to unveil their coronavirus economic relief package later on Wednesday ahead of an expected floor vote on Thursday, according to a House leadership aide.
The proposal comes as the Trump administration has been in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on possible legislative measures to help provide economic assistance as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States grows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
