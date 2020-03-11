Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch companies tell staff to stay home as coronavirus infections jump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:57 IST
Dutch companies tell staff to stay home as coronavirus infections jump

Dutch bank ABN Amro and chipmachine maker ASML on Wednesday ordered large parts of their staff to start working from home, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands jumped sharply. ABN Amro said it had split its 14,000 Dutch employees in two groups, which will alternate between working at home and from the office a week at a time.

ASML said it had taken similar measures for around 10,000 employees in the Netherlands, effective from Thursday. ASML's main facilities are in the province of Noord-Brabant, which has the highest number of infections in the Netherlands, and so far is country's only region where people have been advised to not attend large-scale public events.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands increased by a third on Wednesday to 503, while fatalities rose from four to five.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says no need for intervention in markets due to coronavirus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said banking regulators are looking at various possible short-term regulatory actions in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, but he saw no need for intervention in financial markets.We...

Qatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights

Qatar reported 238 more coronavirus infections among individuals under quarantine in a residential compound on Wednesday, the latest Gulf state to record new cases in a regional outbreak that prompted Kuwait to cancel all commercial passeng...

Amul's new doodle features Jyotiraditya Scindia's allegiance shift

After former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia broke off his 18-year-old association with the Congress party, dairy brand Amul on Wednesday dedicated its new cartoon to his exit from the party. In their latest doodle, the brand features c...

Report: Multiple NFL teams remove coaches from pro day travel

Coaches employed by the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles are being pulled off the road during the normally frantic pro day circuit, Yahoo Sports reported. Yahoo reported the move is a reaction to the potential spread of coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020