Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey confirms first coronavirus case, wins WHO praise for vigilance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:15 IST
Turkey confirms first coronavirus case, wins WHO praise for vigilance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, becoming the last major economy to report an outbreak after taking what the World Health Organization (WHO) described as "vigilant, cautious" measures to delay the disease. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed early on Wednesday that a Turkish man had been isolated after being diagnosed with the virus following high fever and a cough.

"This is the first case confirmed in our country. The findings show the diagnosis of coronavirus was made early and if the virus has spread it is limited," he told a news conference. "Our country is prepared for this. All measures to prevent the spread (of the virus) have been taken," he said, referring to comprehensive screening and testing programmes.

Until the announcement, Turkey - a member of the Group of 20 biggest global economies and a major transit hub between Europe, Asia and Africa - had officially managed to avoid an outbreak, though all its neighbours except war-ravaged Syria had reported cases. Iran has an especially high number of cases. In an interview hours before the announcement of the first case, Irshad Shaikh, the WHO Health Security Program Leader in Turkey, praised Ankara's preventative measures and good organisation, saying it had been "very lucky, vigilant and cautious".

Turkey's tourism sector, which accounts for about 13% of its economy, stepped up calls on the government for financial help to deal with the expected negative impact of the outbreak. Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said a support package for the sector would be announced within the week. He added Turkey would move to reduce tourist demand until the end of April, and hotels had been advised to postpone summer openings.

The Tourism Evaluation Council said it suggested financial support for tour operators and airlines, reductions in utilities costs, and measures to increase bookings. It added the sector is "starting to be negatively impacted". Medical firms have been told to prioritise local demand, the government said.

'TURKEY WAS READY' Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in parliament with an aide using a thermal camera to scan people he met for a fever, said: "No virus is stronger than our measures."

The WHO has given guidance globally, and is in contact with health officials in Turkey on legislation, risk management, testing and screening practices, among other issues, Shaikh said. "In all those areas...Turkey has taken that to heart." "Turkey is an advanced country, and most of the systems were already there. What was needed was to make sure they are quick to this outbreak," Shaikh told Reuters.

Ankara has said that all 81 of its provinces are geared up to handle a potential outbreak and that it has set up seven test centres across the country. Turkey says it has developed its own testing kit, which it is also exporting to other countries, to get faster results. On Wednesday, Koca said Turkey used a combination of its own kit and the global PRC method for testing.

State media also reported that Turkish authorities launched investigations of 29 people who are accused of spreading false information about the virus on social media. Shaikh said the spread of misinformation hindered efforts to convey accurate information, adding the "infodemic" was one of the main concerns for the WHO and Turkish officials.

(Additional reporting by Mert Ozkan in Ankara and Ali Kucukgocmen, Ezgi Erkoyun and Ceyda Caglayan in Istanbul; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Gareth Jones and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Shah slams opposition leaders for 'hate speech'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed opposition leaders for controversial remarks made by them and wondered if those were not hate speeches. On December 14, an anti-CAA rally was held by a party in Ramlila Maidan and the party presi...

Sixteen more years? Russian parliament backs move to keep Putin in power

Constitutional changes allowing Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024 sailed through both houses of Russias parliament on Wednesday, raising the prospect he could clock up over three decades in the Kremlin.Putin, 67, who has dom...

Rwanda keeping coronavirus at bay with campaign of public handwashing

Rwanda is guarding against the spread of coronavirus by flooding its capital with portable sinks for hand-washing at bus stops, restaurants, banks and shops across the capital Kigali.Rwanda has not recorded any cases of the virus so far but...

Mnuchin says no need for intervention in markets due to coronavirus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said banking regulators are looking at various possible short-term regulatory actions in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, but he saw no need for intervention in financial markets.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020