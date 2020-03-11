Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus piles pressure on Europe's stricken auto industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:29 IST
Coronavirus piles pressure on Europe's stricken auto industry

Europe's major car and parts makers rushed on Wednesday to close factories and cut output in Italy and considered sending workers home elsewhere, in the first signs that coronavirus is disrupting the region's struggling automotive industry.

Fiat Chrysler said it was temporarily halting operations at some of its Italian factories and would reduce production in response to Europe's largest coronavirus outbreak. The Italian-American carmaker has stepped up measures across its facilities, including intensive cleaning of all work and rest areas, to support the government's directives to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

Italian tyremaker Pirelli had said on Tuesday it was cutting production at its Settimo Torinese plant in northern Italy after a worker tested positive for the virus. Italy is the worst-affected country in the world after China and the unprecedented lockdown of the country has heaped fresh pressure on the region's ailing car sector.

Other companies including Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and Peugeot owner PSA were also scrambling to deal with infections among staff, highlighting the risks to business beyond supply chains and Italy's borders. The French carmaker was beefing up safety rules on Wednesday at its Mulhouse plant with a 5,000-strong workforce in eastern France after one employee tested positive, a spokeswoman said. The man has been on sick leave since Feb. 29.

Volkswagen, meanwhile, cancelled a shift at a plant near Barcelona in Spain, operated by its Spanish unit Seat, because the coronavirus outbreak has hit its supply chain. The German carmaker may also send staff home temporarily from that facility and another one in the Navarra region of Spain if supply issues worsen.

"The Martorell plant (near Barcelona) is currently working normally. However, there are several risks derived from COVID-19, which has affected the supply chain," a Seat spokesman said. Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda also said there was the risk of a shortage of parts from China that might affect several of its plants.

BRAKES ON The disruptions are the latest blow to Europe's carmakers, which are struggling with weak global demand and high costs of meeting the region's tough emissions targets.

The virus has already taken its toll on business in China, the world's top car market, where vehicle sales tumbled last month as customers stayed home due to the epidemic. An industry association warned last week that car sales in Italy, Europe's third-largest economy, could shrink by more than 15%.

Seat would make temporary layoffs if it had to cut production due to supply issues, the spokesman said. Seat union representative Matias Carnero said the company's supply chain was being affected by the worsening virus outbreak.

"It all looks like it is going to be requested," said Carnero, a representative for UGT, the main labour union at Seat, referring to the potential temporary layoffs. Under temporary layoffs, Spanish workers are normally paid part of their salary.

The company spokesman said the duration of any layoffs had not been discussed, but Carnero said they could last between two and five weeks, adding this could potentially affect about 7,000 people at the plant. Italian brake maker Brembo warned on Tuesday that its northern Italian production could struggle if the government introduced even more stringent measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander in MADRID and Gilles Guillaume in PARIS; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

BJP nominates Manipur's titular king as its RS candidate

Manipurs titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba was on Wednesday nominated as the BJPs candidate from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, a senior party leader said. BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy told PTI the decision in this rega...

Samples of Mumbai's 2 coronavirus positive cases to be sent to

The swab samples of two persons, who have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, will be sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology NIV for reconfirmation, an official said. The two persons, who are the first coronav...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Gronkowski close to signing with WWERob Gronkowski is gearing up for a return to sports ... well, sports entertainment, that is. The former New England Patriots tight end plans to...

Two more suspected coronavirus cases reported in Nashik

A married couple with suspected coronavirus symptoms was admitted to Nashik district civil hospital on Wednesday, hospital sources said. According to the sources, a 52-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife from Nashik had gone to Dubai as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020