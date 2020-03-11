Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dublin rules out special help for Ireland's hospitality sector as coronavirus bites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:01 IST
Dublin rules out special help for Ireland's hospitality sector as coronavirus bites

The Irish government will not prioritise a particular part of its economy in its fiscal response to the coronavirus epidemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday after calls from the hospitality sector for help. Ireland also recorded its first death from the outbreak on Wednesday, an elderly woman with an underlying illness, national broadcaster RTE reported.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose to 34 on Tuesday from 24 a day earlier, the health department said in a daily update. Although Ireland is in the early stages of the outbreak, the government has set aside 3 billion euros to deal with the economic fallout, primarily through boosts to sick pay.

With hotels and restaurants already reporting cancellations, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for a temporary cut in sales tax for the sector and a halving of social insurance contributions. "In the coming days and weeks...we will feel and will hear many different parts of our economy indicating the acute challenge that they are going to face," Paschal DonohoeDonohoe told a news conference.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to begin to be prioritising a particular part of our economy given this will be an economy-wide challenge." A 2011 cut in the VAT rate for hotels, restaurants and other tourist businesses to 9% from 13.5% helped lift a sector reeling from Ireland's financial crisis to a boom in recent years that continued past the resoration of the sales tax rate in 2019.

However the Restaurant Association said its members reported that 80% of their corporate booking had been cancelled, and that was before all St. Patrick's Day parades around the country - big draws for tourists each March - were called off this week. The National Trasport Authority reported a 5% dip in daily users of public transport as more workers opt to stay at home.

Jim Edwards', the oldest restaurant in the southern tourist coastal town of Kinsale that Tuesday was the quietest non-weather related day it had experienced in March during 49 years in business. Donohoe said the package announced on Monday were designed to support all businesses - in particular 200 million euros in liquidity support for affected firms - but that the government would keep the measures under review and see if there are others they should implement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Road Safety World Series: Jonty Rhodes guides SA Legends to win over Windies Legends

Jonty Rhodes played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs as South Africa Legends defeated West Indies by six wickets in the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Wednesday here at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Chasing 144, South Africa Legends got off...

Algeria court sentences popular protest figure

A court Wednesday sentenced Karim Tabbou, a key figure in Algerias anti-government protest movement, to six months in prison for undermining national unity, a lawyer said. Tabbou, who heads the small, unregistered opposition party UDS, has ...

Mnuchin says no need for intervention in markets due to coronavirus

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said banking regulators are looking at various possible short-term regulatory actions in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, but he saw no need for intervention in financial markets.We...

EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe - sources

The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the discussions said.It was not immediately clear whether an ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020