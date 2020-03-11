Motorcycling-MotoGP postpones fourth race, Spain to open season in May

MotoGP postponed a fourth race on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Argentina shuffled from April to November and the season set to start at Spain's Jerez circuit on May 3. The championship has been delayed repeatedly since the original Qatar opener on March 8 was cancelled because of travel restrictions on people arriving from Italy and some other countries.

The Thai Grand Prix, the second race of the season scheduled for March 22, was also postponed earlier this month and rescheduled for Oct. 4. On Tuesday, MotoGP announced the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, had been postponed and rescheduled for Nov. 15.

Argentina's race at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit was next on the list but that date also succumbed to the virus. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 22, a week after the Americas, as the penultimate round of the championship.

Spain's season-ending Valencia Grand Prix moves to a Nov. 29 slot as a result of the changes.

