Soccer-Copa del Rey final postponed due to coronavirus fears - federation spokesman

Spain's Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for the national soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

The match was due to take place on April 18 at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

