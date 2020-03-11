WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

The World Health Organization's use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Wednesday.

Dr Mike Ryan also told a news conference the situation in Iran was "very serious" and the agency would like to see more surveillance and more care for the sick.

