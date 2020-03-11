Left Menu
All 17 samples test negative for COVID-19 in Odisha, Assembly

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:55 IST
All 17 samples collected from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus tested negative, while the Odisha government on Wednesday made it clear that healthy people need not work masks. There is no need for healthy persons to use masks, the Health and Family Welfare Secretary, N B Dhal, said.

People should wash their hands frequently and maintain hygiene to prevent the disease, Dhal said. The health secretary said that the government will take strict action against those found involved in hoarding and black marketing of protective masks and hand sanitisers.

The Directorate of Drug Control, Odisha has directed drug inspectors across the state to be vigilant and conduct raids on medical stores to check hoarding of masks and sanitisers. Meanwhile, the Odisha Assembly has issued safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It asked the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly to wash their hands frequently and keep the environment clean to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The Assembly secretariat also imposed restrictions on the use of fingerprint-based biometric attendance during the proceedings of the House.

To maintain cleanliness and hygiene of the working place, furniture and equipment, tables, chairs, computers, phones and other assets are to be cleaned at least six times a day with disinfectants and sanitisers, the guideline said. All the staff/legislators are advised to clean their hands frequently with handwash/soaps. Handwash/soaps will also be kept in the washrooms and toilets on the premises, it said, adding that the legislators are advised to use tissue papers in case they have to sneeze or cough.

"Staff and legislators have been barred from organising meetings that will gather a lot of people. They are advised to avoid fingerprint-based biometric attendance used to register their presence, an official said. The staff and lawmakers suffering from, cold, cough and fever are advised to seek the help of the doctors present at the Assemblys dispensary, he said.

They are also advised to throw used and unused substances in the dustbin and not litter the Assembly premises, he added..

