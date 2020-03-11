Left Menu
Washington state bans large gatherings to slow coronavirus spread

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of over 250 people in several counties to slow the spread of coronavirus in a state suffering the deadliest outbreak in the United States.

The measure applies to greater Seattle's King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties and is aimed at sports, concerts and other cultural events, Inslee told a press conference.

