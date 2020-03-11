Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:37 IST
EXCLUSIVE-White House to discuss new travel restrictions on Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Trump administration is set to discuss new travel restrictions on European countries at a meeting on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the discussions said. The plan could mirror a ban on travel to the United States placed on foreigners who visited China in the prior two weeks, which was later extended to Iran, three of the sources said. Advisories recommending Americans cancel travel to certain European countries is also under consideration, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks were sensitive.

It was not immediately clear whether the administration would reach a decision or make an announcement on Wednesday. Additional restrictions have been discussed routinely for weeks but have fresh urgency as the number of cases and the death toll outside of China have soared in the United States and abroad. The U.S. State Department is also considering raising the travel advisory for potentially all of Europe to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel," airline and U.S. officials confirmed.

Robert Redfield, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told a congressional hearing that Europe was a rising source of U.S. coronavirus cases. "Where our real threat right now is Europe. That's where the cases are coming in," Redfield said. "If you want to just be blunt, Europe is the new China."

Two weeks ago the State Department raised the travel advisory level for Italy and South Korea, calling on U.S. citizens to reconsider travel there and avoid trips to the regions hardest hit by the respiratory illness. It has also coordinated efforts to screen would-be travelers to the United States from those countries before boarding. But the administration has credited the ban on travel from China - imposed in late January - with slowing the spread of the virus, prompting questions about why it has not yet extended the measure to cover other hard-hit countries.

Vice President Mike Pence was to meet later at the White House with members of the coronavirus task force, which has been deliberating on a wide variety of related issues. Pence said in a news briefing on Tuesday that the coronavirus task force had a thorough discussion earlier in the day about the prospect of recommending further travel advisories to President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison, taken to NY hospital for chest pains

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the MeToo era. The sentenc...

Blinded Chilean student returns to protests as president faces new calls to quit

A Chilean student blinded in both eyes by police rubber bullets in a protest last year appeared in public on Wednesday for the first time to rejoin anti-government protests. Gustavo Gatica, 22, was taking pictures of a demonstration when he...

British Police says dealing with multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London

British police said httpstwitter.comMPSWForeststatus1237874481369976832 on Wednesday it was dealing with a multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London.All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on th...

Gangster Prasad Pujari's mother arrested in extortion case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case. According to the police, Indira 62 and two others are accused of demanding a ransom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020