Banknotes carry no particular coronavirus risk - German disease expert
Handling banknotes doesn't pose a particular risk of contracting coronavirus, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Wednesday. "(Virus) transmission through banknotes has no particular significance," RKI head Lothar Wieler told Reuters, adding that droplets from infected individuals were the main infection risk.
His remarks appeared to contradict those of World Health Organisation (WHO) officials who have advised people to wash their hands after handling banknotes. Germany has reported a total of 1,269 confirmed cases, including two deaths. Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that up to 70% of people in Germany are likely to get infected with the virus, which the WHO is now calling a pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute
- Angela Merkel
- World Health Organisation
ALSO READ
No political motive behind carnival incident - Germany's FAZ
Germany sees no need for travel warning for Italy over coronavirus
World News Roundup: Germany rules out political motive behind carnival incident; Coronavirus warning by US and more
Germany is at start of coronavirus epidemic
WRAPUP 10-Germany "heading for epidemic" as virus spreads faster outside China than in