Denmark shuts schools and universities to curb spread of coronavirus

Denmark will close all schools, universities and day care facilities in the coming days to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

In addition, all employees in the public sector with non-critical jobs are to be sent home starting Friday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference.

