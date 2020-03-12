Trump to address travel restrictions, economics, healthcare

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would address travel restrictions to Europe in a statement later on Wednesday, amid a fast-moving coronavirus outbreak.

After meeting with U.S. banking industry leaders, Trump said he would also address economics and healthcare in the remarks, which will probably be at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT), he said.

