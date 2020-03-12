Pelosi, Mnuchin hold second phone call on Wednesday on coronavirus

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for a second time on Wednesday about legislation to bolster the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Pelosi's office said in a tweet.

The second call came just after 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) and lasted about 10 minutes, Pelosi's office said. The earlier conversation took place in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

