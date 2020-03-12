Left Menu
U.S. bans foreign nationals who have been in Europe from entering U.S.

Travel restrictions announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump bans most foreign nationals who have traveled to Schengen Area countries in Europe during the previous 14 days from entering the United States, the Homeland Security Department said.

The restrictions, meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus, do not apply to legal permanent residents of the United States, nor does it generally apply to immediate family members of American citizens, DHS said in a statement.

DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the statement he plans to issue a notice in the next 48 hours that would require U.S. passengers who have been in Schengen Area countries to travel through select airports with enhanced screening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

