OPEC+ technical panel may meet via videoconference - Kazakh minister

The technical panel of the global cartel of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers still plans to meet on March 18, but may do so by videoconference rather than in person, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told reporters on Thursday.

Such a measure is being considered as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.