Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus - president

Kazakhstan is suspending all public events and taking special preventive measures due to the global spread of the coronavirus, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Separately, the Interfax news agency quoted deputy prime minister Alikhan Smailov as saying that the June World Trade Organisation ministerial conference in Kazakhstan has been cancelled because of the virus outbreak.

