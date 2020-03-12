Left Menu
ATHLETICS-Kenya bars athletes from global travel over coronavirus worries

  Updated: 12-03-2020 13:23 IST
Kenya's athletics authority said on Thursday it had barred its athletes from travelling to international events due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension announcement comes a day after the World Health Organization labelled the outbreak a pandemic. More than 126,000 people have been infected globally by the flu-like virus and more than 4,600 have died, according to a Reuters tally based on official announcements. Kenya has not had a confirmed case of the virus.

The East African nation boasts some of the world's top athletes, who regularly win medals at premier competitions in Europe, Asia and North America. "Following a directive from the Government of Kenya and due to the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, Athletics Kenya has suspended all clearance and travel to international events for athletes," Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

"In a bid to safeguard the athletes and consequently the country from the virus, we urge all athletes to cancel travel arrangements for the next one month pending further communication," it added.

