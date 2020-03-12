ADB's facility to be closed from 12 March to undertake disinfecting

Staff at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) headquarters in Manila, Philippines, are temporarily working from home from today following advice that a visitor to the Bank has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Bank's Manila headquarters facility will be closed from 12 March to undertake cleaning and disinfecting. Bank operations will continue. ADB Management will make a decision in the coming days on when to reopen the Bank premises.

"The safety of staff, visitors to the Bank, and their families are of utmost importance to us. We are providing support to staff who interacted with the visitor," said ADB Vice President for Administration and Corporate Management Ms. Deborah Stokes.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.