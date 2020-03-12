Madrid regional chief says national government considering locking down Madrid over coronavirus
The president of the Madrid region Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Thursday that the Spanish government was considering locking down Madrid as a measure to stem the coronavirus spread in the country. The Spanish government denied on Wednesday that it had any plan for such a lockdown.
"From what we have seen in the past hours, the possibility of closing down Madrid is under consideration," Diaz Ayuso said on Tele 5 local TV channel.
