Madrid regional chief says national government considering locking down Madrid over coronavirus

The president of the Madrid region Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Thursday that the Spanish government was considering locking down Madrid as a measure to stem the coronavirus spread in the country. The Spanish government denied on Wednesday that it had any plan for such a lockdown.

"From what we have seen in the past hours, the possibility of closing down Madrid is under consideration," Diaz Ayuso said on Tele 5 local TV channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.