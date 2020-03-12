Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children who blame themselves for mom's sadness may experience depression: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:14 IST
Children who blame themselves for mom's sadness may experience depression: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Kids who assume blame for their mother's sadness are more likely to face depression and anxiety themselves, according to a new study that may lead to new early interventions to prevent these mental illnesses in children. The study, published in the Journal of Family Psychology, suggested that parents, and others who regularly interact with children, pay attention to the kinds of comments that kids make about their mom's symptoms. It noted that parents and caretakers should intervene if children incorrectly think it's their fault that their mom is depressed. "Although mothers with higher levels of depressive symptoms face an increased risk that their children will also experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, our study showed that this was not the case for all children," said study lead author Chrystyna Kouros from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in the US. "Rather, it was those children who felt they were to blame for their mother's sadness or depression that had higher levels of internalising symptoms," she said.

Children who take on this blame can benefit from therapies and interventions that target negative thoughts, according to Kouros. In the study, the researchers assessed surveys taken by 129 mothers and their children, who were recruited through schools, flyers, and online advertisements. They said the children included in the study were 13 years old on average.

The scientists asked moms to agree or disagree with 20 statements like "I could not shake off the blues", and "I lost interest in my usual activities" to assess if they had depressive symptoms, even if they had not actually been diagnosed with depression. According to the study, nearly 12 percent of the women surveyed were found to have potential clinical levels of depressive symptoms. The researchers also asked moms to assess whether they felt their children had symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Kids, meanwhile, were asked to complete a total of four surveys to see if they were dealing with any anxiety or depression, and whether they blamed themselves for any signs of depression in their mothers, the study noted. The scientists said there are two likely explanations for the linkage between mothers' depressive symptoms, and kids' own mental health issues.

"If children blame themselves for their mothers' depressive symptoms, then they may be more likely to brood about their mother's symptoms. And we know from an extensive body of research that rumination over stressors - especially ones that are uncontrollable is linked with depression and anxiety," Kouros said. "Also, if children feel personally responsible for their mothers' symptoms, they may try to 'make it better' and use ineffective coping strategies," she added. Kouros said this could lead to a sense of helplessness, failure, and low self-worth in the child since the kid was wrongly attributing the cause of their mothers' depressive symptoms. The scientists said more studies are needed to see if depressed dads have the same effect on their children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

SC to accept petitions only on A4 size paper from April 1

In a bid to control environmental degradation and bring uniformity in the use of paper in its day-to-day work, the Supreme Court will accept petitions and affidavits only on A4 size sheets of paper printed on both sides from April 1. Chie...

China senior medical adviser: coronavirus pandemic "over by June" if countries act

The global coronavirus pandemic could be over by June if countries mobilise to fight it, Beijings senior medical officer said on Thursday, as China declared the peak had passed there and new cases in Hubei fell to single digits for the firs...

EU slams US for 'unilaterally' imposing travel ban

European Union leaders on Thursday rebuked the United States for imposing a unilateral travel ban on arrivals from countries in the Schengen passport-free zone without consulting them. The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any ...

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . LGD13 SC-LD UP POSTERS Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow No law to back UP govts action, says SC New Delhi The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020