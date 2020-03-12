Merkel's party postpones congress to choose new leader due to coronavirus
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) have postponed a conference scheduled for April 25 in Berlin to choose a new party leader due to the coronavirus, a party spokeswoman said, confirming a report by dpa news agency.
