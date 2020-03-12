Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trafficked 'brides' stuck in China due coronavirus after fleeing abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:05 IST
Trafficked 'brides' stuck in China due coronavirus after fleeing abuse

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, March 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C oronavirus travel restrictions have forced anti-trafficking groups to suspend rescue operations of Vietnamese and Cambodian "brides" from China, with some now in hiding having escaped the homes of men holding them against their will.

Over the past decade, tens of thousands of Southeast Asian women have been lured to China by criminal networks promising lucrative jobs, only to be sold as brides - some to abusive men - as China grapples with a gender imbalance. Charities in Vietnam and Cambodia said some women who fled this year have been detained and shut off from communication, while others who are "not under immediate threat of being killed" have been advised to sit tight.

"Some say the husband is mentally ill, they're being beaten, maybe prostituted to the neighbours, their lives are in immediate danger at this point," said Michael Brosowski, head of Hanoi-based Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. "They say they have to go, they have to go now. All we can do is advise them on a safe place to hide."

Blue Dragon rescued one women every three days on average from China in 2019, but was forced to freeze operations in late January as coronavirus travel restrictions took hold. "Getting to remote places, it's just not possible now - and even if you could, the borders are closed," Brosowski told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

While Blue Dragon remains in touch with 27 women who have called for help in 2020, Phnom Penh-based anti-trafficking charity Chab Dai said it has lost contact with some who fled their abusers amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chab Dai programme manager Chan Saron said in early January, one women reported being transferred to "government-controlled detention" and held "under very strict conditions" before contact was lost.

"According to Chinese law, survivors are often treated as illegal migrants," Saron said. "We receive dozens of cases like this but there could be many more." A Chinese assistant to the Cambodian consul in Shanghai said little could be done to assist women who had escaped their captors and were now uncontactable.

"If we can get in touch with the women, we will find a way to help," she said, giving her name only as Hayley. "But with no information, how could we find them?" Authorities in Cambodia, Vietnam and China have in recent years tried to combat the trafficking of "brides" but campaigners fear a ban on marriage broker services has driven the trend further underground and put women at higher risk.

Chinese men typically pay brokers between $10,000 and $20,000 for a foreign wife, a 2016 United Nations report said. Criminal gangs scour poor regions for young women and pitch a dream life in China, where there is a surplus of some 40 million men - a legacy of Beijing's one-child policy.

Targets are coaxed by the promise of a life of relative luxury in China, and while some do marry happily and send money home to their families, others end are facing sexual abuse, violence and exploitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victims father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing the argument...

Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna UNOV, Ghada Waly.During his career, Mr. Githae, wh...

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020