UK scientists not recommending U.S.-style travel ban - PM's spokesman
British scientists are not recommending the government introduce a U.S.-style travel ban to stop the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after President Donald Trump restricted travel from Europe.
The spokesman said it was for other countries to decide how to respond to the outbreak, which has now been called a pandemic by the World Health Organization. "The advice we have been given is that that is not a step they are recommending we take," the spokesman told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
