Don't hug or take the bus, Germany warns grandparents

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:19 IST
Grandparents, the elderly and their families should avoid public transport, avoid hugging each other and stay clear of public events to minimise the risk of becoming exposed to the coronavirus, Germany's social affairs minister said.

Four people have so far died in Germany in the coronavirus epidemic, which has been more deadly for older people. The elderly are particularly at risk from family members who contract the infection but show few symptoms.

"Older people, grandparents and their families should rethink their habits, for example by avoiding local public transport, stopping hugging people and not attending large public events," Franziska Giffey said in a statement.

