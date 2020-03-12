Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak journalist murder trial hearings postponed over coronavirus moves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:52 IST
Slovak journalist murder trial hearings postponed over coronavirus moves

A Slovak court has postponed hearings into the 2018 murder of a journalist, which led to protests that brought down the government, because of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The Specialised Court said on Thursday it had postponed hearings that had been scheduled for March 17 with former soldier Miroslav Marcek, 37, who last December pleaded guilty to involvement in the contract killing.

Hearings with other three defendants, which had been scheduled for March 18 and 19, have also been postponed, it said. The trial with Marcek will resume on March 26 and 31 and the trial with businessman Marian Kocner, charged with ordering the murder, and two other people in mid-April, the court said.

The murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in February 2018 triggered a wave of mass protests that forced Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign. His centre-left party Smer remained in power for another two years but lost a parliamentary election on Feb. 29 to the anti-corruption Ordinary People (OLANO) that is now trying to form a four-party centre-right coalition.

The government banned mass public events on Monday in efforts to prevent the new coronavirus spreading. The country had 16 cases of the disease as of Thursday. Besides the ban on all cultural, sporting and public events, the government imposed a 14-day quarantine on people returning from the worst-hit Italy, China, South Korea and Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer -Bosnian FA asks UEFA to delay Euro 2020 playoff over coronavirus

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina asked UEFA on Thursday to postpone their Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final with Northern Ireland, scheduled for March 26, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The association has already ...

Number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rises to seven

The number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to seven after the death of a patient in their 70s, health officials said on Wednesday.Diane Wake, Chief Executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundat...

Poland confirms first coronavirus death

Poland has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the western city of Poznan, its deputy mayor said on Thursday. The 57-year-old female teacher, who had recently been hospitalized in critical condition with pneumoni...

Real Madrid in quarantine as La Liga suspends fixtures

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spains top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus. La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020