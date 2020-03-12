Confirmed Dutch coronavirus infections rise 22% to 614 - health authorities

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% to 614 on Thursday, health officials said.

The bulk of the infections, 273, are in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.

