Confirmed Dutch coronavirus infections rise 22% to 614 - health authorities
The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% to 614 on Thursday, health officials said.
The bulk of the infections, 273, are in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands