Mexico not planning to restrict international travel-health official

Mexico is not planning to restrict international travel or close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.

"Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it being considered. Nor is closing borders or maritime ports," Lopez-Gatell told a regular government news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

