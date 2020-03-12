Goa: Man with travel history abroad admitted to GMCH

A Goa-based man, who had recently travelled to coronavirus-affected country, was admitted to the isolation ward of Goa Medical College and Hospital, a senior official said. Earlier on Wednesday, a 27-year-old man, who had travelled to Italy and Finland and a 23-year-old woman who returned to the state from Dubai were admitted to GMCH's isolation ward, the official said.

Another Goan, who had recently visited a coronavirus- affected country, was admitted late last night, he added. "With this, three persons, suspected of having been exposed to coronavirus, are admitted at GMCH," he said.

The state has already put 36 people on home quarantine, even as no positive cases were reported in the state, he added. Apart from GMCH, the Goa government has set up isolation wards at state-run facilities in Chicalim and Margao in South Goa and Sankhalim in North Goa..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

