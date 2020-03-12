Soccer-MLS suspends season until further notice, citing coronavirus - Sports Illustrated

Major League Soccer is suspending its season until further notice due to the global coronavirus outbreak, Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday.

MLS, which kicked off its 25th season late last month, is the most recent major professional sports league to suspend operations in light of the global pandemic, with the ATP announcing on Thursday that it would suspend its men's professional tennis tour for six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.