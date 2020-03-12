Left Menu
OAG says United, Delta, Lufthansa to bear brunt of U.S. travel curbs

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. travel restrictions on passengers arriving from Europe's border-free Schengen area will affect passengers arriving on 6,747 flights over the next four weeks or 11% of all international flights, flight data provider OAG said.

Over 40% of the flights are with U.S. airlines. Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will be the most affected, followed by Germany's Lufthansa, OAG said in a blog published on Thursday (https://bit.ly/2vT1Fl8).

