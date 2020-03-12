Europe is new epicenter of coronavirus pandemic

Officials on both sides of the Atlantic say Europe is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. CDC Director Robert Redfield told U.S. lawmakers in House hearing that “within the world now, over 70 per cent of new cases are linked to Europe. ... Europe is the new China." The head of the Danish Health Authority, Soeren Brostroem, said Thursday that "the epidemic has gotten a new epicenter, and that is Europe." He told reporters that "if one looks at day-by-day developments, Europe has the greatest growth now. And it is not just Italy, but also a number of other countries in Europe that have had a worrying development.” The European Center for Disease says the continent has more than 22,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 943 deaths.

CDC Director Robert Redfield says his agency is working to make sure that uninsured Americans can get tested for coronavirus if it's medically needed. About 28 million Americans are uninsured. Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat from California, pressed Redfield on their predicament Thursday at a congressional hearing.

Porter says the Health and Human Services department has the legal authority to pay for health costs. After going back and forth with the congresswoman, Redfield said he agreed.

He says “those individuals who are in the shadows can get the health care that they need during the time of us responding to this crisis,” he said. Community health centers are a go-to source of primary medical for uninsured people, and in many states Medicaid will extend emergency coverage to people who qualify..

