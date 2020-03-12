Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch close museums, ban public gatherings amid virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:26 IST
Dutch close museums, ban public gatherings amid virus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two of the Netherlands' premier tourist attractions, the Rijksmuseum national gallery and Van Gogh museum, closed to the public on Thursday as a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people was imposed in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte went on live television to explain the rare step, which will also trigger the cancellation of soccer matches, concerts and university lectures across the country of 17 million. The country's 150-member Parliament was to debate the measures on Thursday evening, but a third were to stay away in light of the public health measures announced by Rutte to minimise the risk of coronavirus infections.

The measures mark a strong escalation in the Dutch response to the global outbreak, after the number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% from a day earlier to 614. Five people have died. Rutte said people who could work at home should do so and companies should alternate staffing to reduce the further spread of infections. People with respiratory symptoms must stay home.

The Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh museum, which attract millions of visitors to the Dutch capital every year, shut their doors at the end of Thursday to comply. The Anne Frank House will also be closed to visitors. "We follow the news religiously but we just spent three hours in the museum and now the world has gone crazy," said Heleen Robben, one of the last visitors to exit the Rijksmuseum.

The measures will remain in place until March 31. However, schools, nursery schools and universities will remain open for now, Rutte said, as closing them would do more harm than good.

He said the government's strategy is aimed at minimising disruptions to public life while reducing the risks for vulnerable groups. "An important goal of the phased approach is to prevent such a peak in infections that would result in the hospitals being overwhelmed," Rutte said.

But "closing schools would contribute very little to combating the crisis", because infection rates in the education system have been low, he said. The heightened precautions came at a "a possible turning point" in the coronavirus epidemic in the Netherlands, said Jaap van Dissel, the head of the Dutch Centre for Infectious Disease Control.

He said that difficulties in tracing the origin of the virus in cases in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, as well as some in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, made "it necessary to advise additional measures". "So we have reached the phase in some parts of the Netherlands, especially in Brabant as has been said, in which we're tipping" from a containment phase to a mitigation phase, he said.

Elderly people were advised to avoid groups and public transport. Universities were told to hold large classes online when possible, and medical staff were instructed not to travel abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...

Spain cabinet, royals tested as minister infected

Spains cabinet and the royal family underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, the second deputy prime minister. Equality Minister Irene Monteros positive test coincided wit...

NFL cancels spring meeting in Florida

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift rules conversations and a meeting of the NFLs Competitio...

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020