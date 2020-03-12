Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Union's March summit to go ahead, staff sent home over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:34 IST
European Union's March summit to go ahead, staff sent home over coronavirus

A summit of European Union leaders will go ahead as planned at the end of March but most European Commission staff will be required to work from home from Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Seeking to stop the virus spreading but still make policy for its 450 million citizens, the EU will rely mainly on video conferences and home-working, although the March 26-27 summit is seen as "essential", the bloc said on Thursday.

"The capacity of the Union to take decisions must be upheld," the Council of the European Union, which coordinates EU governments in Brussels, said in a statement. EU economy ministers will still meet on Monday. Foreign ministers will also gather as planned on March 23, while Europe ministers will also meet on March 24, before the summit.

The European Commission, the EU executive, approved a 12 million euro ($13.42 million) aid scheme by Denmark to compensate organisers of large-scale events cancelled due to the coronavirus, saying it was in line with EU state aid rules. Denmark's compensation scheme is the first such measure by an EU government.

Separately, most of the Commission's staff will work from home. "As of Monday, all colleagues in non-critical functions will have to telework," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told staff in a transcript of a video message seen by Reuters.

"Colleagues who ensure critical functions will need to be present at work," she said, adding that they would work in shifts. Around 32,000 people are employed by the European Commission, mainly in Brussels but also in Luxembourg. Von der Leyen said six Commission staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Schools for children whose parents work in EU institutions, which are known as the European Schools, will also close from Monday, von der Leyen said. ($1 = 0.8941 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...

Spain cabinet, royals tested as minister infected

Spains cabinet and the royal family underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, the second deputy prime minister. Equality Minister Irene Monteros positive test coincided wit...

NFL cancels spring meeting in Florida

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual spring meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift rules conversations and a meeting of the NFLs Competitio...

Zimbabwe offers land as compensation for 800 seized farms

Zimbabwes government will offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, according to regulations published on Thursday. Under former President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe took over some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020