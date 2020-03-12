Dutch government: only travel to the U.S. if necessary

The Dutch government on Thursday changed its travel advice for the United States, advising citizens to only travel to the U.S. "if necessary."

The decision followed new U.S. restriction on European travelers, a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website said.

"Dutch people who are already in the United States can remain there and also depart the country," it said.

