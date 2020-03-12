Israel's Netanyahu orders schools closed, calls for unity gov't

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday ordered most schools in the country closed as a precaution against coronavirus and called for the formation of an emergency national unity government.

"We are altering our internal routine in order to handle an outside threat, the threat of the virus," Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.

